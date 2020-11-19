'Nobody's going to die today, son' - trial told dad tried to calm accused

The brother of a man on trial for the murder of their father has denied putting black-market diazepam tablets into the accused's mouth earlier that day.

Gerard Lambe was being cross-examined by the defence yesterday on the second day of half-brother David Fortune's trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Their father, Gerry Fortune, was stabbed in the neck on August 19, 2018, after watching the All-Ireland final at home.

David Fortune (33), of Rutland Grove in Crumlin, denies murder, at that address.

Their sister, Laura Lambe, earlier told the jury that David had taken tablets and was hallucinating before the stabbing.

She broke down in tears when she recalled her father trying to calm down the accused, who thought someone wanted to kill him, by saying: "Nobody's going to die today."

The 35-year-old told Seán Gillane SC, prosecuting, how she arrived to the house very early that morning.

She said David, his friend and her other brother, Gerard, were in the shed having a drink. She joined them for a beer and cocaine.

Ms Lambe said David was also taking tablets.

"He was after putting a lot of them in his mouth," she said.

"On and off David was getting paranoid and he was arguing. He was saying: 'Get that fella from behind the telly. I'm going to kill him'."

Ms Lambe said there was nobody behind the television.

She said their father called David into the house to try to calm him down.

Ms Lambe said she was in the adjoining kitchen when she heard her father screaming at her brother Gerard to get out of the room.

"I saw Gerard running out to the back garden," she said. "Da was telling him to get out before David hit him."

She said David was shouting at their father: "Da, I'm going to die."

Ms Lambe got emotional as she recalled their father's reply: "You're not going to die, son. No one is going to die today."

She said David had a knife, and she stood between him and their father.

"I just turned around and seen my Da fall," she said. "I screamed. My Da jumped up and ran, holding his neck.

"He ran to the front door and collapsed again."

Their brother Gerard told the court the blue tablets, which were taken by David, were his.

Mr Lambe agreed he had no prescription for them and they were not genuine diazepam tablets.

"They were in the press. I took them to try and relax him, to take him down off the coke," he told Michael Bowman SC, defending. "I didn't put them down his throat."

"Can I suggest that he didn't know what they were," said counsel. "You told him to shut up, take them and put them in his mouth."

Mr Lambe said that did not happen.

The trial continues.

Herald