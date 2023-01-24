| 10.1°C Dublin

‘Nobody can behave this way and not go to prison’ – credit union manager who stole more than €875k to help save husband’s failing business is jailed

Anne Butterly at the Criminal Courts of Justice. Photo: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotoDesk.ie Expand

Sonya McLean

A credit union manager who stole from the organisation in an effort to help save her husband's failing business has been jailed for two years.

Anne Butterly (66) stole €875,405 over seven years by four different methods including getting authorised signatures on blank cheques, taking funds from members’ share accounts, unauthorised transactions on members’ deposit accounts and buying a vehicle for her husband using credit union funds.

