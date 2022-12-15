| -1.4°C Dublin

‘No words can say how sorry I am’ – man who gave ‘amazing’ new girlfriend drugs that killed her just weeks after they met on Bumble

Ailbhe Smith (26) died in hospital after suffering a brain bleed caused by MDMA toxicity and cocaine use from drugs supplied to her by Glen Burke (28)

Jessica Magee

A young woman died of a brain bleed after consuming drugs supplied by a man she was dating, in a case that was “the textbook definition” of a tragedy, a court has heard.

Ailbhe Smith (26) died in hospital on October 1, 2020, a day after taking two lines of cocaine and some MDMA pills, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard. A post-mortem determined that Ms Smith died of a cerebral bleed caused by MDMA toxicity and cocaine use.

