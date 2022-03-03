‘No mystery’ in how gardaí secured Lisa Smith’s Facebook messages, ex-soldier’s terror trial told

There is no "misstep" or "mystery" in how gardaí secured Lisa Smith's social media discussions with Islamic extremists, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Lawyers for the former soldier have made an application to have her Facebook messages from as far back as 2012 ruled inadmissible in the trial.

They argue that the conversations were unlawfully retained by the social media company, that these were informally shared with gardaí, and that the grounds used to obtain a warrant to secure them were inadequate.

The data includes conversations with Islamic State (IS) propogandist John Georgelas, aka Abu Hassan, and Australian-born convert Robert "Musa" Cerantonio who was convicted of planning a violent incursion into the Philippines.

Ms Smith (40) is on trial at the non-jury court in Dublin charged with membership of IS and attempting to finance terrorism.

Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, this morning gave his response to the application in the voir dire, or trial within a trial.

He said it has become a common feature in criminal trials where the prosecution says evidence can be found on CCTV footage, phones, emails, or Facebook.

However, he said that the Data Protection Act is then "waived like a string of garlic at a vampire" to say that this evidence cannot be relied upon.





The prosecutor submitted that the defendant had a commercial relationship with Facebook, and it was in this context that her messages were kept.

He said that, while Ms Smith may have a complaint to make against Facebook, the social media company could argue that she clicked a box agreeing to what they can do with her information.

Mr Gillane also said that Lisa Smith's data was gathered as part of a separate investigation by the FBI and that there is "no mystery" to this being shared with gardaí on a police-to-police basis.

"It would cause something of a surprise, if not shock, to any right-thinking person in a democracy to think that police agencies would not share information if potentially relevant to the investigation of a serious crime," he said.

Mr Gillane added that gardaí secured a warrant in Ireland to obtain more records of Lisa Smith's Facebook activities to "formalise" matters and ensure the discussions were admissible in court.

He said this process did not involve any "misstep" on behalf of gardaí and that they had a reasonable basis to suspect Facebook may have evidence relating to their investigation.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Cormac Dunne, said they would consider the matter and adjourned the trial until next Tuesday.

Ms Smith, with an address in Dundalk, Co Louth, is on trial charged with membership of the unlawful terrorist group between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019.

The former soldier is also accused of trying to finance terrorism by attempting to provide €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015, for the benefit of the same terror organisation.

She has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

It is the prosecution's case that she emigrated, or made hegira, to IS to provide support to the terror group who had established a caliphate.