No jail for peeper caught watching woman on toilet in Burger King

Ryszard Lisowski with an address in Ashgrove Tallaght, said he didn’t realise it was the women’s toilets. Photo: Collins

A man caught peeping at a woman as she used the toilets in a fast food restaurant has been spared jail.

Ryszard Lisowski (43) was caught looking under the door into a cubicle at the horrified victim in the toilets at a Dublin city centre Burger King.

He was put on a six-month probation bond at Dublin District Court.

Lisowski, a building worker of Ashgrove, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to intentionally engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature.

The incident happened at the women’s public toilets at Burger King, Upper O’Connell Street on February 23 last year.

The court heard the victim was on the toilet in the premises when she “observed the accused watching her from underneath the stall door”.

She contacted security and Lisowski was later arrested and charged.

He pleaded guilty earlier and the case came back before Judge Bryan Smyth for a probation report.

Reading this, the judge said the accused had stated he “didn’t realise” at first he was in the female toilets, but then looked under a door.

He had displayed “limited insight into the emotional distress and trauma” of the woman affected.

There was no further information on Lisowski’s level of intoxication, which the court had requested. However, the judge said he would follow the recommendation of the Probation Service and placed Lisowski on a bond.

He warned the accused any breach of the conditions could result in him being brought back to court for sentence.

Previously, the court heard Lisowski had been out of work and on Covid payments, was “feeling rather depressed and turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism”.

He had “a lot of alcohol on board” on the night of the incident and had been in the restaurant after a drinking session.

He could not really recall the incident properly but accepted the facts and apologised.