No jail for abusive man who called gardaí ‘blow-ins’ in horse row

A horse lover gave gardaí the finger and told them they were “f**kin blow-ins” after they received reports of a horse tied to a ditch, a court heard.

James Heraghty (58) claimed he was having “a bad day” when he insulted gardaí.

Judge Cormac Dunne imposed a two-month sentence which he suspended for 18 months.

The defendant, with an address at Darcystown, Balrothery, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour at Coach Road, Balrothery on April 23, 2022.

A garda witness told Swords District Court that gardaí received reports about a horse that was tied to the ditch.

Officers went to the scene, the court heard, and saw Heraghty go up to the horse.

Gardaí spoke to him, and he became verbally abusive, telling them: “What the f**k would yous know, you’re only blow-ins.”

Heraghty also gave gardaí the middle finger on two occasions, and again told officers they were “f**kin blow-ins”.

The court heard that Heraghty had 75 previous convictions, but had not come to the attention of gardaí since 2018.

Defence lawyer Kelly Richardson said that Heraghty wished to apologise to gardaí for his behaviour.

At the time, Heraghty was having “a bad day” and a “dark cloud was over him”, she said.

Judge Dunne said that apology was worthless. The judge said Heraghty was crude to gardaí, who were only trying to do a day’s work.

Ms Richardson said Heraghty, who is in receipt of disability allowance, was “not a people person”.

However, Judge Dunne noted that the defendant was not shy and had no trouble communicating when he met gardaí.

Ms Richardson said Heraghty was “a better man today”.

She asked the judge to be as lenient as possible, saying Heraghty’s hobby was training horses, and this helped his mental health, as it kept his brain occupied.