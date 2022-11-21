| 9.2°C Dublin

No conviction for intruder found standing in kitchen, wearing homeowner’s clothes

Jamie Sullivan could not explain his behaviour, the court heard Expand

Eimear Cotter

A SOFTWARE engineer who was found in another man’s kitchen and wearing his clothes has been left without a conviction.

Jamie Sullivan (29) was in “a semi-psychotic state” at the time and could not explain his behaviour, other than to say he was not sleeping, his lawyer said.

