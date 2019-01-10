THE 32-year-old son of Polish woman Elzbieta (Elizabeth) Piotrowska has appeared in court charged with her murder.

'No comment' - man charged with murder of his mother in Louth

Tomasz Piotrowski stated "no comment" after he was charged with killing the married mother-of-two.

His solicitor said he had "serious concerns about his client's mental health".

Judge John Cheatle remanded Mr Piotrowski in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Thursday.

The judge also ordered that the accused man receive the appropriate medical attention.

The accused, with an address at Cherrybrook in Ardee, must apply to the High Court for bail on a murder charge.

Mr Piotrowski is charged with the murder of Elzbieta Piotrowska at her home at Clonmore Estate in Ardee, Co Louth, on January 8 last.

The body of Mrs Piotrowska (57) was found by a neighbour in the hallway of her home around 11am on Tuesday.

This morning, Sergeant Jim McCumiskey, told Drogheda District Court that

Mr Piotrowski was charged at Drogheda Garda Station at 9.21pm on Wednesday evening.

Sgt McCumiskey said the accused was handed a true copy of the charge sheet, and in reply after caution he said "no comment."

Defence solicitor Paddy Goodwin said he had "serious concerns about his client's mental health".

The court heard that the accused was unemployed and on social welfare and Judge Cheatle assigned Mr Goodwin on free legal aid.

The accused did not address the court during the short hearing.

Mrs Piotrowska's body was removed from her rented home to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda on Tuesday where a post mortem was scheduled to be conducted Dr Michael Curtis.

Gardai have already appealed for any witnesses or anyone who can assist them in their investigation to contact them at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

