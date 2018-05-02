A 36-year-old man has been refused bail after being charged over an alleged hit-and-run incident in which two men were seriously injured after being struck by a car in Dublin on Tuesday morning.

A 36-year-old man has been refused bail after being charged over an alleged hit-and-run incident in which two men were seriously injured after being struck by a car in Dublin on Tuesday morning.

No bail for man charged over alleged hit and run which left two seriously injured

Paul Connolly with an address at Cregg Court, Roberstown in Co. Kildare, appeared before Judge Alan Mitchell on Wednesday evening at Dublin District Court.

He was charged with road traffic offences in relation to an incident on the Coolmine Road in north Dublin in which two male pedestrians were seriously injured when they were struck by a car. A female pedestrian also sustained minor injuries. The two men were both taken by ambulance to James Connolly Memorial Hospital. Mr Connolly was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm to Francis Dhala (19) and Michael Igoe (54) and failing to remain at the scene.

Mr Connolly had been detained at Blanchardstown Garda station where he was charged with the offences at just after 3.30pm on Wednesday. Defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght applied for bail on behalf of his client when he was brought before the district court.

Garda Emma Gilmore objected. Citing the seriousness of the case and strength of evidence, she said the offences can result in a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. It was alleged at 9.30am on Tuesday, information was received that a vehicle had mounted footpath near railway line crossing, she said.

Two pedestrians were seriously injured after being knocked down, it was alleged. Francis Dhala had been on his way to Maynooth University. It was alleged the driver made off without stopping but was eventually arrested nearby on Castleknock Road.

Francis Dhala

Bail was refused and Mr Connolly was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on May 8 next.

Online Editors