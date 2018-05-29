Nóirín O'Sullivan: Callinan didn't discuss McCabe allegation with me

Former Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has said her predecessor Martin Callinan never discussed a sexual assault allegation against whistleblower Maurice McCabe with her.

Ms O’Sullivan also told the Disclosures Tribunal she had no recollection of the allegation, made by a woman known as Ms D, being discussed prior to a Dáil Public Accounts Committee meeting in January 2014.

Neither had she any recollection of reading a letter from then assistant commissioner Kieran Kenny in May 2014 which outlined details of a Tusla referral, containing an incorrect version of the sexual assault allegation. Nor could she recall hearing about the allegation in 2013, at a time other witnesses have said it was being widely discussed in Garda headquarters.

“Nobody ever spoke to me in relation to it,” she said. Ms O’Sullivan was answering questions during her second appearance at the tribunal.

Among other matters, tribunal chairman Mr Justice Peter Charleton is investigating allegations by former Garda press officer Supt Dave Taylor that he was directed by Mr Callinan to negatively brief journalists about Sgt McCabe. He also alleges Ms O’Sullivan, who was Mr Callinan’s deputy, was aware of the smear campaign. She has denied this.

Sgt McCabe was the subject of a Garda investigation after Ms D made allegations in 2006 that she had been sexually assaulted by him as a child years earlier. He was cleared the following year when the Director of Public Prosecutions found the events described would not constitute a crime.

Ms O’Sullivan was questioned at length by tribunal counsel Kathleen Leader BL about a number of meetings held in Garda headquarters in January 2014, ahead of an appearance by Mr Callinan at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Mr Callinan was due to answer questions from TDs about penalty point system abuses highlighted by Sgt McCabe.

The tribunal has heard how notes from some of those pre-PAC meetings, made by former Assistant Commissioner Jack Nolan and Garda director of communications Andrew McLindon, indicate the 2006 allegation against Sgt McCabe was discussed. Ms O’Sullivan told Ms Leader that Sgt McCabe’s name would have come up in the context of the issues he was raising, but the discussion was not about Sgt McCabe personally.

She said she had “no recollection” of the Ms D issue being raised in her presence. Pressed on this by Ms Leader, she said there were occasions when she would be late getting to meetings or would have had to step out of meetings.

Ms O’Sullivan said she had been aware of the Ms D allegation in 2008, as it was referenced in a report she received at the time in her capacity as assistant commissioner for human resources. But she insisted she only became aware of it again when the O’Higgins Commission began in May 2015. This was a commission which examined concerns raised by Sgt McCabe about policing matters in the Cavan/Monaghan division.

Online Editors