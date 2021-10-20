Nine years for burglar who attacked elderly couple with wrench as young grandson slept

This is the young criminal who violently attacked a couple with a wrench in front of their two-year-old grandson while burgling their home.

During a five-day crime spree, in another incident Michael ‘Mikey’ Green (20) also assaulted a man in his 70s and held a broken bottle to his throat. While in another incident he struck a woman twice in the spine with a hammer.

Today the accused, of La Touche Road in Bluebell, Dublin 12, was jailed for a total of nine years for a range of crimes including aggravated burglary and robbery.

Sentencing him at Dublin Circuit Court, Judge Martin Nolan said the only mitigation was his age and that Green, who has 51 previous convictions, “deserves little or no mercy”.

Earlier Monika Leech BL, prosecuting, took the investigating gardaí through the circumstances of his crimes last year.

Det Gda Stephen Daly said that on November 21 gardaí were alerted to an incident that took place at a private property near the South Circular Road.

A 61-year-old woman was asleep in a bedroom with her two-year-old grandchild when the accused entered the house at around 11.35pm.

Det Gda Daly said Green had climbed on top of rubbish bins and through a window, and that he was armed with an adjustable wrench.

He entered the bedroom and jumped on top of the bed, hitting the woman over the head, face and body while shouting “give me the keys”.

Green hit her up to nine more times with the wrench and the victim later told gardaí she was afraid to say anything in case the baby woke up.

She also said she feared her grandson would get hurt and thought she herself was going to die.

Evidence was given that her 63-year-old husband, who was in the sitting room, heard screaming and went towards the bedroom before being struck up to seven times across the head, face and body.

The court heard there was “blood everywhere” and that her husband, who feared he was going to die, was struck with the wrench again.

Another raider later entered the house and told Green “come on, let’s go”, before they fled.

Gardaí were alerted and a distinct Transit van with a roof rack used in the burglary was identified and later recovered.

Following a search of the vehicle, the weapon and two mobile phones belonging to the victims were located. Green’s fingerprint was also recovered from the front passenger door frame.

The accused was later charged and pleaded guilty to a number of offences including assault causing harm and aggravated burglary.

His defence counsel, Eoin Lawlor BL, submitted that the crimes were carried out to acquire money and that his client had accrued a €50,000 drug debt from a tablet addiction.

Det Gda Colm Reynolds said that on November 17 a worker at a business on the Jamestown Road in Dublin 8 was locking up the premises when he was struck over the head.

The employee, who is aged in his 70s and wears a hearing aid, could only make out the words ‘money’ and ‘factory’.

He then said the attacker put his arm around the victim’s neck and held a broken bottle to his throat.

During the robbery, a sum of cash was stolen while the man was assaulted, and required five stitches on his chin as well as suffering cuts to his elbow.

The injured party had also been told by Green that he knew where he lived and warned him not to call gardaí.

Following a review of CCTV footage, the accused was identified as a suspect and later arrested.

Green also admitted to assaulting a woman in a business at the JFK Industrial Estate in Clondalkin two days later.

That evening, the employee was sitting at her desk when a man entered the building wearing a Canada Goose jacket and a scarf around his face.

The suspect hit the woman twice in the spine with a hammer and told her: “Give me the f***ing money.”

Gda Billy O’Connor said that, when the accused handed her a shopping bag to fill with cash, the woman told the raider to “do it himself”.

The man then smashed a computer before he fled the scene. CCTV footage from a nearby shop showed Green purchasing a hammer, gardening gloves, and cable ties.

The following day, on November 20, three workers were leaving a business in Bluebell at 9.20pm when a person came towards them armed with a scissors.

During the incident, one man had the weapon held to his throat while another was punched and kicked in the face.

Det Gda Nicola Gorman said the suspect fled the scene empty handed and CCTV footage was harvested from a nearby store which showed Green purchasing the scissors.

He was arrested while in custody last December and later charged.

The accused has a total of 51 previous convictions for offences including burglary, theft, firearms, robbery, assault, misuse of drugs, and criminal damage.

Mr Lawlor submitted that his client’s childhood was as tragic as it was harrowing and that it was one of chaos.

He left school at 13 and began using hash before graduating to tablets.

This, Mr Lawlor said, led to his client accruing a €50,000 drug debt. Counsel said that this drug debt was why Green carried out these “crimes of acquisition”.

The court heard Green has a young daughter, and a letter was handed up from his partner in which she spoke about his love and hopes for him.

Judge Martin Nolan said they were four serious offences and it was clear that the accused has a propensity for serious violence and terror.

He jailed Green for 12 years in relation to the aggravated burglary and robbery charges, with three years suspended, while taking other charges into consideration.

Judge Nolan added that the only reason he mitigated the sentence for Green was because of his age, and said he “deserves little or no mercy”.