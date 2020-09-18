Nine may use documents in INM data proceedings

Former INM CEO Vincent Crowley, journalist Sam Smyth and seven others may use documents from the court-appointed inspectors’ investigation into an alleged data leak at Independent News and Media (INM) for their separate proceedings.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons granted applications by the nine people for permission to use the material for pending or intended litigation against former INM chairman Leslie Buckley and/or the company itself. INM had not opposed the applications. Mr Buckley, who denies any wrongdoing, opposed the applications on several grounds.

The applications were on behalf of Mr Smyth, Mr Crowley, former INM executive Andrew Donagher, ex-chief financial officer Donal Buggy, former head of group treasury Anne Marie Healy, former INM employee Mandy Scott, PR executives Mark Kenny and Harriet Mansergh, and solicitor Simon McAleeese. They are among a group whose data was allegedly interrogated.

In their separate proceedings, the nine allege, among other things, breaches of data protection, privacy and of their constitutional rights.

The applications arose from the ODCE having secured court orders appointing inspectors into INM over the alleged leak and other matters.

Last year, the High Court ordered release of the material at issue to two others, former INM group CEO Gavin O’Reilly and former INM executive Karl Brophy.

In a reserved judgment, Mr Justice Simons was satisfied of “special circumstances” justifying an order that all nine are entitled to use the documents in the separate proceedings envisaged.

Online Editors