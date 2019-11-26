Nine British paratroopers could be charged with Bloody Sunday murders

Nine more Army veterans could be charged with murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday, almost 50 years ago, after prosecutors in Northern Ireland announced a case review.

Nine more Army veterans could be charged with murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday, almost 50 years ago, after prosecutors in Northern Ireland announced a case review.

The soldiers, who all served in the Parachute Regiment, were informed seven months ago they would not be prosecuted over the deaths of 13 civil rights marchers in Derry on January 30, 1972.

However, lawyers acting for the relatives of those killed and wounded have handed a 149-page dossier to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in Northern Ireland demanding that it overturn its earlier decision.

The PPS has announced it is now reviewing the files.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In