NINE men appeared at a special court sitting today after the looting of two supermarkets in south Dublin on Friday night.

Nine appear in court following looting of Dublin supermarkets

The men appeared in the Courts of Criminal Justice this morning after a Lidl store on Fortunesown Lane in Tallaght was raided and looted, and a Centra, also in Tallaght, was broken into.

Six men were charged in connection with the incidents at LIDL. John Kelly, 48, from Allen Hall in Tallaght, is accused of handling stolen property, namely a safe. Pouilas Gueizecius, 20, from St Mochtas Drive in Clonsilla, is accused of burglary and possession of stolen property. Paul Freeman of Russell Green in Tallaght and Keith Kelly from Suncroft Park in Tallaght are accused of trespass at LIDL. Two other men, Edgar Cesynas, of Silken in Citywest and Gerard Buggle, from Macuilmaim Tallaght are charged with theft at LIDL The court heard that John Kelly, who was arrested 9.25pm on Friday night at Ardmore Avenue, was a widower, whose wife died in December of cancer, and who looks after a number of children. He was released on bail.

Keith Kelly was arrested at 9.10pm on Friday on Fortunetown Lane. The court was told that he is unemployed because of a back injury and receives €191 a week in disability allowance. The solicitor for Mr Kelly, Cahir O’Higgins, asked that CCTV in the case be sought out and conserved. Paul Freeman, who was also arrested at Fortunestown Lane, was also released on bail to reappear before the court on April 12.

A further three men were charged in connection with the alleged offences at Centra. They include Mohammad Smeu, 25, from Milners Square in Santry. He is accused of burglary and possession of a weapon - a sledgehammer. John Doyle, 37, from Russell Walk, Russell Square Tallaght and David Bernie, 36, of Suncroft Park Tallaght are also both charged with burglary.

The court heard that Gardai were called to the Centra store on Friday night shortly after 8pm. They found that the front door and shutters were smashed in. The cash register and the cigarette machine were opened. The court heard that Mr Smeu, a student with an address in the north side, was stranded on that side of the city “due to snow”.

John Doyle, a father of four with a baby who is being christened next week, was described as a settled family man.

Davie Bernie, who is currently unemployed but minds his baby with his partner, said to the judge: “CCTV will vindicate us. We are not the ones who broke into that shop and CCTV will prove that.”

