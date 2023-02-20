| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

Night shift worker stole groceries while he had ‘run of the store’

Darren O'Connor of Croftwood Drive, Ballyfermot, loaded up the boot of his car with the goods Expand

Close

Darren O'Connor of Croftwood Drive, Ballyfermot, loaded up the boot of his car with the goods

Darren O'Connor of Croftwood Drive, Ballyfermot, loaded up the boot of his car with the goods

Darren O'Connor of Croftwood Drive, Ballyfermot, loaded up the boot of his car with the goods

Andrew Phelan

A supermarket worker loaded his car up with groceries in a series of thefts while he had the “run of the store” during early shifts.

Darren O’Connor (40) had worked at Dunnes Stores for 22 years when he was caught stealing after the shop installed a new CCTV system during a refurbishment.

Most Watched

Privacy