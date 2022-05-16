Nieces name and shame ‘predator’ uncle, who was a respected college lecturer, as he’s jailed for sexual abuse

Caitríona Hickey and Niamh Richardson both from Murroe, Limerick who have waived their right to anonymity (Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22)

Once respected college lecturer, John Hogan, was unmasked today as a paedophile who sexually assaulted two of his nieces in parts of Limerick and Dublin, more than 20 years ago.

Hogan (59) of Ashdale Avenue, Terenure, Dublin, was jailed for three years with the final year suspended, provided he be of good behaviour, not reoffend for a period of three years after his release from prison, and that he engage with the probation service for a period of 12 months from the date of his release.

Hogan, who was supported in court by his wife Sarah, who is an aunt to the two victims, had pleaded guilty before Limerick Circuit Criminal Court to five counts of sexually assault on his two nieces from when they were aged eight and ten, on dates between 1994 and 2001. Five additional counts of sexual assault were “taken into consideration” by the court.

Hogan can be identified after Niamh Richardson, (29), of Clonkeen, Lisnagry, Co Limerick, and, Caitríona Hickey, (37), of Econ, Murrow, Co Limerick, waved their right to anonymity.

Ms Richardson and Ms Hickey said they wanted “predator” Hogan identified in order to protect other children from him, and because they hoped it would encourage others who have suffered any type of sexual abuse to come forward.

Hogan, who has a number of children, showed no emotion as he was led away by prison officers to begin his jail sentence.

More to follow