A NIECE of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch has been banned from the north and south inner city after appearing in court accused of snatching a woman’s passport from her handbag in Dublin city centre.

Niece of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch warned to stay out of north inner city by judge

Donna Hutch (44) was caught after the woman noticed her taking the passport in Temple Bar and chased the accused up the quays, it is alleged.

Ms Hutch, a mother-of-two, was granted bail despite garda objections and had the case against her adjourned at Dublin District Court.

SLIPPERY

One condition of her bail was that she stay out of the Dublin 1 and 2 areas, but the judge agreed to allow Ms Hutch to go to a location in the north inner city on weekends between 1pm and 3pm to visit her two sons.

“If you are in Dublin 1 for any other purpose, you are finitoed,” the judge added.

“I want to make it perfectly clear that it’s a slippery slope and next time you come back here it will be more than a slap on the wrist.”

The alleged passport theft on August 18 is among 14 charges she is facing, mostly for shoplifting and other petty thefts.

Garda Barry Keegan said Ms Hutch, of Merchant’s Quay, replied “sorry” when the charge was put to her after her arrest.

He asked Judge Bernadette Owens to revoke bail on the accused’s existing 13 charges and objected to bail on the new one.

In relation to existing bail, he said Ms Hutch had breached bail conditions by failing to sign on at the Bridewell Garda Station on all required occasions.

She had to sign on three times a week and had missed nine of those, the garda said.

On the latest theft charge, it was alleged Ms Hutch put her hand into a woman’s handbag on Temple Bar Square, taking her passport.

The alleged victim noticed this and gave chase, following the accused to Aston Quay.

Ms Hutch threw the passport back at the woman, who continued to give chase, it was alleged. The accused was held until gardai arrived.

The DPP directed summary disposal of the charge at district court level.

Gardai were of the “firm belief” that the accused would commit offences if granted bail. Ms Hutch’s lawyer said she was entitled to a presumption of innocence.

Barrister Garrett Casey said that the alleged theft, of a passport worth €130, did not qualify as a serious offence in relation to bail applications.

SERIOUS

Ms Hutch was prepared to sign on daily if required, Mr Casey added.

Judge Owens said the signing on requirement was serious but she was not satisfied that a refusal of bail was justified.

She granted bail on condition the accused signs on daily at Bridewell Garda Station.

Another condition was she must not associate with a named woman and stay away from Tesco on Prussia Street.

Herald