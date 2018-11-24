Nicola Anderson: 'A tipping point has come from high-profile cases shining painful spotlights'

She first became friends with this girl because they were both into Niall Horan and they had stayed in touch, the witness told the court.

On June 5, 2016, they went on a night out together with friends in Dublin city centre.

As they were leaving the nightclub, she realised the young woman was not with them and, panicked, she and her friends walked up and down the street trying to find her.

Some time later, they made contact and they all met up on St Stephen's Green.

The young woman's frantic mother and father were there and they all "ran at her" when she arrived.

"She seemed quite shaken. Not really herself," her friend said, adding how she had started talking about a shopping trip they'd once had in the Stephen's Green Shopping Centre.

"It was sense but it didn't have anything to do with the moment," she explained to the court of her friend's conversation.

Gardaí went through 100 hours of CCTV film to get just 12 minutes of footage showing the young woman's movements that night.

Scenes from inside the nightclub showed her being approached by an older man who repeatedly stroked her hair as they stood at the bar.

As the Garda interviews were shown, the young woman - accompanied by a member of Victim Support - walked out of the courtroom in distress as she heard the defendant's claims they'd had consensual sex lying on his bed.

On his bench, the defendant, dressed in tight chino trousers and a dark jumper, jiggled his foot in agitation as he sat there, on trial.

This was not a high-profile rape case - in fact, this hearing has hardly had any coverage at all because it has not yet concluded. It was one of four rape trials heard this week alone at the Courts of Criminal Justice complex.

Each and every one is not - can not - be covered in depth because there is simply so much going on down at the courts every day.

Rape trials are sadly accepted as the norm, and have been for more years than anyone can remember.

But, of course, there is no such thing as a 'run-of-the-mill' rape.

Each and every one is a violation of the most intimate trust, setting off a spiral of pain and misery that can take a lifetime to resolve.

It marks a sharp turning point in a victim's life where, from then on, events are categorised as being either 'Before the Rape' or 'After the Rape'.

But perhaps 2018 marks a kind of tipping point of its own, when it comes to rape and the entire issue of consent.

Society has had enough.

Not just the 'sisterhood' but all right-minded, decent people have a major issue with the idea of the kind of violence that non-consensual sexual intercourse entails.

Far too many of the puzzle pieces have been put together for us to continue ignoring the wider issue.

The statistics tell the tale - women are not only reluctant to report rape, but rape convictions are notoriously difficult to obtain. And in the courtroom, the gloves can come off.

There is anecdotal evidence that some women are privately warned against taking rape claims further because of how they might be treated by the system. What other crime prompts the same reaction towards the victim, alleged or otherwise? No other crime.

The big picture is an ugly one, where what women wear, even the most intimate items, and whether or not they have been drinking, can be held against them in a court of law, where a virulent form of hypocritical prudity is still at large.

Society has had a bellyful, in part due to the MeToo movement, with numerous female celebrities coming forward to tell of their experiences with sexual violence.

But the tipping point has come largely due to notorious rape trials like the Belfast trial and, now, the Cork trial - which have shone a painful spotlight on how such hearings are conducted, while also attracting the unwelcome full glare of the world's media upon this island and our societal mores.

In the Belfast trial, the complainant spent a gruelling eight days on the stand, being cross-examined over and over about every tiny detail - from her movements that night, to what she had drunk, to where she had stood in the bedroom where she said she was raped.

In the Cork trial, the 17-year-old girl's underwear was used as a sign that she was 'open to being with someone'.

Both trials saw the defendants acquitted.

A wider courts review is set to be published next month amid warnings that courts are re-abusing victims in trials.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said a system-wide overhaul may be required.

In the North, a retired senior judge has called for an overhaul of the way rape is dealt with there, following on from the Belfast rape trial.

Among John Gillen's recommendations is that there needs to be a wider discussion about consent, saying he would welcome it if schoolchildren like his four grandchildren were educated about the principle of consent from "as early as nine or 10 years old".

In the Belfast trial, Toby Hedworth for the Crown addressed the issue of consent in his closing statement, saying the law was not "oh well, you let me kiss you so I can force myself upon you".

"The world has moved on," he said. "The behaviour of some has not."

"We are not talking about MeToo and gender politics. We are talking about the conduct of some males," he added.

Consent is not just a women's issue. It's a fundamental human rights issue.

Irish Independent