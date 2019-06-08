Newly-elected Jackie Healy-Rae (24) attends council - instead of court

Newly elected councillor Jackie Healy-Rae did not attend court as it coincided with his first-ever Kerry County Council meeting.

The son of TD Michael Healy-Rae had been excused from attending the hearing by Judge David Waters after he made a formal application earlier this week.

The 24-year-old councillor - who topped the poll with more than 2,600 first-preference votes in the Castleisland LEA in the local elections - is facing charges of assault causing harm and assault arising out of an incident in Kenmare town on December 28, 2017.

A hearing date has now been set for the case for September 6. A previous court hearing heard that Mr Healy-Rae was pleading not guilty as were his two co-accused and that the charges would be 'vigorously contested'.

His younger brother Kevin Healy-Rae, and another Kilgarvan man Malachy Scannell, attended the brief hearing.

Jackie and Kevin Healy-Rae - both with addresses at Sandymount, Kilgarvan - are charged with assault causing harm to Kieran James on December 28, 2017, on Main Street, Kenmare.

Jackie Healy-Rae is further charged with the assault of Mr James at East Park Lane, Kenmare, on the same date.

Mr Scannell, of Inchinacoosh, Kilgarvan, was facing a charge of assault causing harm to the same victim, Kieran James, also at Main Street. Mr Scannell is also charged with assault causing harm to Cornelius O'Sullivan on the night. He is further charged with criminal damage of the glasses of Mr O'Sullivan.

Defence solicitor Padraig O'Connell said that the defendants were 'anxious' that the case be disposed of.

He said that he had received disclosure for the case, which includes CCTV, but was not happy he had all disclosure.

