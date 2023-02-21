| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Newly engaged couple and teenager charged after spate of burglaries on golf clubs across four counties in one week

Court heard properties in Galway, Westmeath, Tipperary and Offaly were targeted

From left, Daniel Manea, Daniel Matei, Mihaela Calin Expand
A garda checkpoint. File photo Expand

Close

From left, Daniel Manea, Daniel Matei, Mihaela Calin

From left, Daniel Manea, Daniel Matei, Mihaela Calin

A garda checkpoint. File photo

A garda checkpoint. File photo

/

From left, Daniel Manea, Daniel Matei, Mihaela Calin

Robin Schiller

A newly engaged couple and a teenage recycling plant worker have been charged in relation to a series of golf club burglaries across Ireland.

A court heard that properties in Galway, Westmeath, Tipperary and Offaly were allegedly targeted over several days last week.

Most Watched

Privacy