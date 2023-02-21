Newly engaged couple and teenager charged after spate of burglaries on golf clubs across four counties in one week

A newly engaged couple and a teenage recycling plant worker have been charged in relation to a series of golf club burglaries across Ireland.

A court heard that properties in Galway, Westmeath, Tipperary and Offaly were allegedly targeted over several days last week.

Three Romanian nationals were yesterday charged as part of the Garda investigation into the break-ins between February 11 and 16.

Mother-of-three Mihaela Calin (34), who works as an Amazon delivery driver, was charged with two counts of burglary while her fiancé Daniel Manea (28) was charged with 11 burglaries.

Tullamore District Court was told the couple arrived in Ireland last week and “immediately started committing burglaries”.

A third accused, recycling plant worker Daniel Matei (19), is charged with 17 counts of burglary.

All three reside at Brookville apartments in Hunter’s Lane, Ashbourne, Co Meath, and each face an additional charge of entering a building with intent.

Detective Sergeant Brian Jennings, of Birr garda station, objected to bail due to the nature and seriousness of the charges, the strength of the supporting evidence, and his belief that they will commit further crime if released.

He said that Ms Calin and Mr Manea entered the country on February 10 and alleged they “immediately started committing burglaries”.

The court heard Ms Calin was “clearly visible on CCTV” driving a Mercedes car allegedly used in burglaries at Portumna and Birr golf clubs on February 11.

Det Sgt Jennings said an Audi car registered to the defendant was also identified as a suspect vehicle in relation to other burglaries.

The car was parked outside her home at the time of her arrest and, when searched, a yellow-handled sledgehammer was located along with glass fragments in the footwell.

The investigator said that CCTV footage from burglaries at Roscrea and Rathdowney golf clubs showed a suspect carrying a yellow-handled sledgehammer.

A large number of windows were also smashed by the perpetrator of several Galway burglaries, the court heard.

Under cross-examination from solicitor Donal Farrelly, the detective accepted that Ms Calin has lived in Ireland for more than 10 years.

The court also heard that she works as a part-time delivery driver for Amazon, has three children of school-going age, and was engaged to co-accused Mr Manea three weeks ago.

Judge Andrew Cody remanded the accused in custody with consent to bail subject to a number of conditions, including a €5,000 independent surety and that she signs on three times a week at Ashbourne garda station.

Det Sgt Jennings said that Mr Manea was the owner of the Mercedes that was allegedly used in some of the incidents and that he was identified as a passenger in the vehicle travelling through the M6 toll bridge on the night of three burglaries.

He also said the accused was driving that car when arrested. Under cross-examination from solicitor Josephine Fitzgerald, he said that he identified the accused from a toll bridge image but he accepted that he had not met him in person previously.

Judge Cody refused bail on several grounds including the nature and seriousness of the charge, saying that the detective’s opinion was well-founded.

The court heard that teenager Daniel Matei was allegedly identified driving the Audi car through the M6 toll bridge on the night of several burglaries.

This included alleged incidents at golf clubs in Barna, Athenry, Loughrea and Athlone.

Det Sgt Jennings added that Mr Matei was the passenger of the Mercedes when arrested and that he made admissions to the burglaries during his period of detention.

Applying for bail, solicitor Philip Meagher said that his client’s cooperation had made the State’s position stronger and he was by far the youngest of the three accused.​

Judge Cody said the defendant was charged with an average of three burglaries a day and accepted the Garda objections.

He refused bail and all three accused will appear before the court again tomorrow.