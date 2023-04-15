| 3.5°C Dublin

New Year revellers who trashed taxi and ‘scared’ driver ordered to pay €3,350 in compensation

Lasha Chokolashvili, Davit Ergulashvili and David Chokolashvili Expand

Andrew Phelan

Three drunken passengers who trashed a taxi on New Year’s Eve have been told to pay the driver €3,350 in compensation.

The taxi driver told a court he was “scared” and called gardaí as the three men started an argument, then got out, smashed a window and punched and kicked the doors and bumper.

