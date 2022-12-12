New father who had screwdriver at bus stop in Swords for own safety is jailed for six months

A NEW dad caught with a screwdriver after gardaí saw him acting suspiciously at a bus stop had it for his own protection, a court has heard.

Kadesh Tracey (27) was determined to “man up” after his son’s birth nine months ago, and be a good example to him, his lawyer said.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted and sentenced Tracey to six months in prison.

The defendant, of Hazel Grove in Portrane, admitted possession of a screwdriver at Main Street in Swords on February 3, 2022. Garda Jordan Martin told Swords District Court that gardaí were on mobile patrol around 10am when they saw Tracey standing at a bus stop.

He was acting suspiciously and trying to avoid gardaí, the court heard.

Terrible

Gda Martin said the defendant was searched and found with a screwdriver in his right trousers pocket.

He co-operated with gardaí and immediately admitted ownership of the weapon.

Gda Martin said Tracey claimed he needed it for his own protection.

The court heard Tracey had 38 previous convictions.

Defence lawyer Alan Fitzgerald said his client accepted that he had a terrible record.

Mr Fitzgerald said the defendant had a nine-month-old son and he was determined to be around for him.

Tracey was “manning up” to his behaviour, and was trying to move on with his life.

Mr Fitzgerald asked the judge to be as lenient as possible, saying Tracey was sorry, and he now realised it was an offence to carry a screwdriver.