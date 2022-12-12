| -2.6°C Dublin

New father who had screwdriver at bus stop in Swords for own safety is jailed for six months

Kadesh Tracey pleaded guilty to possession of a screwdriver Expand

Eimear Cotter

A NEW dad caught with a screwdriver after gardaí saw him acting suspiciously at a bus stop had it for his own protection, a court has heard.

Kadesh Tracey (27) was determined to “man up” after his son’s birth nine months ago, and be a good example to him, his lawyer said.

