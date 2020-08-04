New father charged over armed raid and assault in Lidl shop

A 26-year-old Dublin man has been charged with robbery and assault after an armed raid at a Lidl supermarket.

Stuart Whelan, with an address at Fairlawn Road in Finglas, was remanded in custody after appearing at Dublin District Court yesterday.

He was brought before Judge Conal Gibbons on two charges arising from the robbery of the Lidl at Grange Road in Baldoyle at 4.30pm on Saturday.

Garda Mark O'Brien gave evidence of charging Mr Whelan with robbery under Section 14 of the Theft and Fraud Act, and of assault under Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The court heard that when charged with the robbery, Mr Whelan replied: "I didn't rob anybody", and when charged with the assault, he replied: "I didn't assault anybody."

Karl Monahan, representing Mr Whelan, applied for bail but this was objected to by Gda O'Brien, who told the court the objection was based partly on the seriousness of the offence, which could carry a 14-year prison term.

He told Judge Gibbons it would be alleged that two men entered the Lidl supermarket brandishing a firearm which was pointed at staff and shoppers, and that one staff member was struck with the butt of the gun.

He said a total of €4,000 was stolen in the raid and the men left in a 2005, Louth-registered car, and that during a Garda pursuit it struck a number of vehicles. The car was abandoned in the Darndale area and Mr Whelan was arrested nearby with a bag containing a damaged cash register with cash.

Gda O'Brien said further charges were likely in the case.

Mr Monahan said Mr Whelan was prepared to abide by a number of conditions if granted bail.

He said Mr Whelan and his partner had had a baby five months ago and they were preparing for its christening next month.

He also argued that it could be 2022 before the case went to trial and his client had a right to liberty while awaiting that trial.

Judge Gibbons said he would remand Mr Whelan in custody with consent to bail if the accused could present €500 in cash and an independent surety of €5,000 in cash.

Mr Whelan was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear in court again on August 7 via video link.

Irish Independent