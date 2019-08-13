A NEW father is alleged to have "violently punched" two gardai and bit one of them in the arm following a public order incident in west Dublin.

New father accused of punching two gardai and biting one of them

Laurence Malone (28) is also accused of defecating in a patrol van and in a cell of a garda station following his arrest.

Judge Treasa Kelly granted Mr Malone cash bail, subject to a number of conditions.

The accused, with an address at Cedarbrook Walk in Cherry Orchard, appeared before Dublin District Court charged with assault causing harm to Garda Dermot Ward and Garda Gary Martin at Spiddal Road in Ballyfermot on August 11.

He is also accused of threatening and abusive behaviour and criminal damage to the front door of a house in the same incident.

Mr Malone is further charged with criminal damage to a garda van and to a cell at Clondalkin Garda Station.

Detective Sergeant Ronan McDermott had objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charges.

Sgt McDermott alleged that gardai were called to Spiddal Road around 5.30am following reports that a male was damaging a house.

He alleged Mr Malone had smashed a pane of glass in a front door.

Sgt McDermott alleged that when gardai tried to arrest Mr Malone he "violently punched" Gda Martin in the head and body and punched Gda Ward and bit him on the arm.

The sergeant said Mr Malone was arrested and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station. He alleged he defecated in the garda van and again in a cell in the station.

Defence solicitor Patrick McGarry said Mr Malone enjoyed the presumption of innocence.

Mr McGarry submitted that Mr Malone was working, was in a stable relationship and his partner had given birth to their first child in May.

Mr McGarry said his client's partner was "a good influence" on him, and he was willing to abide by any bail conditions.

Judge Kelly granted bail in the accused's own bond of €300, of which €150 must be cash, and an independent surety of €500, of which €250 must be cash.

The accused must also sign on at Ballyfermot Garda Station and abide by a curfew.

Judge Kelly remanded Mr Malone in custody with consent to bail to appear before Cloverhill court on Thursday.

Online Editors