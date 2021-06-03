‘Nervous’ man had cocaine worth €2,000 in his underwear, court told

A YOUNG man was found to have more than €2,000 worth of cocaine in his underwear after gardaí spoke to him and noticed he seemed “nervous.”

James O’Neill (27) had six wraps of the drug on him after gardaí found him sitting in a car following a report of suspected drug dealing in west Dublin.

Judge Gerard Jones adjourned the case for a restorative justice report.

O’Neill, a warehouse operative with an address at Trim Road, Summerhill, Co Meath admitted possession of cocaine for sale or supply.

Blanchardstown District Court heard the incident happened at Rosse Court Lane, Lucan on July 7, 2018.

The court heard gardaí were called to the scene where they saw the driver’s window of a car rolled down and a lone male – O’Neill – in the passenger seat. He appeared very nervous as he spoke to the gardaí and a plastic wrap with the remnants of a white powder suspected to be cocaine was located.

The accused was arrested and brought to Ronanstown garda station, where six wraps were located in his underwear.

When tested, the drugs were found to be cocaine with a total value of €2,183. The accused had no prior convictions.

O’Neill had not come to garda attention before and had been “on the straight and narrow” since the offence three years ago, his solicitor Wayne Kenny said.

He had been homeless at the time and it was an isolated incident. He cooperated fully with the garda investigation.

The judge adjourned the case to a date in July.