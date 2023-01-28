| 8.3°C Dublin

Nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch charged with criminal trespass in neighbour’s house

Eddie Hutch Jr pictured leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice. Photo: IrishPhotoDesk.ie Expand

Eddie Hutch Jr pictured leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice. Photo: IrishPhotoDesk.ie

Tom Tuite

A nephew of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch has been granted bail with strict conditions following a charge for criminal trespass at a house in Dublin on Friday night.

Eddie Hutch Jr (47), with an address at Portland Place in Dublin's north inner city, was arrested at 10.56 pm at a house six doors from his own home.

