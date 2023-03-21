| 11.4°C Dublin

Nephew murdered aunt ‘out of a sense of entitlement and revenge’, court hears

Michael Scott. Photo: Collins Courts Expand
Chrissie Treacy (76) Expand

Chrissie Treacy (76)

Eoin Reynolds

Michael Scott reversed over his 76-year-old aunt Chrissie Treacy in a "deliberate act of murder out of a sense of entitlement and for revenge", a prosecution barrister has told the Central Criminal Court.

Delivering his closing speech to the jury, Dean Kelly SC, said that Mr Scott had told big lies, little lies and enormous lies about his relationship with Ms Treacy in the lead-up to her death and about how her decision to partition 140 acres of land they jointly owned would impact his farming business.

