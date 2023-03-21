Nephew murdered aunt ‘out of a sense of entitlement and revenge’, court hears

Michael Scott reversed over his 76-year-old aunt Chrissie Treacy in a "deliberate act of murder out of a sense of entitlement and for revenge", a prosecution barrister has told the Central Criminal Court.

Delivering his closing speech to the jury, Dean Kelly SC, said that Mr Scott had told big lies, little lies and enormous lies about his relationship with Ms Treacy in the lead-up to her death and about how her decision to partition 140 acres of land they jointly owned would impact his farming business.

There was also, he said, evidence that Mr Scott had made "clear and direct threats" to do harm to Ms Treacy.

Before Ms Treacy was struck by an agricultural teleporter driven by the accused, Mr Kelly said she was "there to be seen" in the yard beside her home either standing still or moving "exceptionally slowly" due to her age and ill-health.

Mr Kelly showed the jury photographs taken from inside the teleporter cabin which, he said, showed that Ms Treacy, wearing her light blue cardigan, would have been visible through the rear window.

The account given by Mr Scott, in which he said that he was reversing the teleporter but did not see Ms Treacy, was "self-serving, dishonest, nonsense", Mr Kelly said.

Counsel pointed to what he called the "geometric precision" with which the teleporter ran over Ms Treacy from her right toe to her extended left hand, "crushing everything in its path" including her organs and pelvis, and removing the flesh from her left hand.

"Imagine the precision of that," he said. "How unfortunate would you have to be for that to happen by accident?

"This was a deliberate act of murder out of a sense of entitlement and revenge," he said.

In his closing speech to the jury, defence counsel Paul Greene SC said that the defence evidence regarding how Ms Treacy died was more persuasive than that of the prosecution. He said it raised a reasonable possibility that her death was accidental and, he said, "in any event the prosecution has failed to prove its case" to the standard of beyond a reasonable doubt.

He asked the jury not to look at the case from the perspective that Mr Scott is a "monstrous person" but to approach the evidence coldly and without fear nor favour.

He said that the important thing in the case is what Mr Scott was thinking and what his intention was at about 3.15pm on April 27, when Ms Treacy died.

The prosecution, he said, had gone through Mr Scott's account, called him a liar and went back into his history to say he is "not a nice guy" and "you should convict him of murder because of what happened on April 27".

He said the prosecution's approach was "not an illegitimate exercise" but brought into "sharp relief what is missing in the prosecution case".

He said the prosecution had relied on evidence that suggested the accused was "self-pitying, was whingeing and was unkind, yes, to his aunt Chrissie".

He added: "I respectfully suggest to you that no matter how monstrous that behaviour is, it doesn't go to what you are about in any meaningful way."

The evidence, he said, was brought by the prosecution to suggest that Mr Scott had a reason to kill his aunt but, counsel added: "It begs the question, why didn't he act sooner?"

He said that it is of particular significance that there was no evidence of a disturbance in Ms Treacy's home.

While the evidence of several witnesses was that Ms Treacy would only leave her home on the rarest of occasions, there was no evidence of how she came to be in the yard or when she entered the yard.

He asked the jury not to engage in speculation and asked them to look at the evidence of Dr Mark Jordan, an engineer and expert in collisions between people and motor vehicles who was called by the defence. Dr Jordan told the jury that Ms Treacy was knocked down when the vehicle struck her on the thigh and that all her injuries were caused by the rear wheel hitting her hand and then the front wheel running over her and causing the crush injuries.

Prosecution experts had suggested that she was twice run over and that degloving injuries to her left hand could have been caused by an "aggressive" change in direction from reverse to forward causing the wheel to spin on her arm.

Mr Greene said the defence case is more persuasive and the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Mr Scott (58) of Gortanumera, Portumna, Co Galway has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Treacy outside her home in Derryhiney, Portumna, Co Galway on April 27, 2018.

The prosecution case is that Mr Scott deliberately reversed over Ms Treacy following a long-running dispute over land. Mr Scott's lawyers have told the Central Criminal Court that her death was a tragic accident.





