Nephew is the main beneficiary of €1.5m estate after court swayed by copy of will

A High Court decision to admit a copy of a deceased farmer’s will to probate means his nephew will be the main beneficiary of his €1.5m estate.

Philip Kinsella, of Dungarvan, Co Waterford, had applied to admit to probate the carbon copy will of his deceased uncle, Thomas Delahunty, of Barnacoole, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny.

Mr Delahunty was aged 86 when he died in March 2015. His wife died in October 2015. The couple had no children.

In a judgment yesterday, Ms Justice Nuala Butler said if the copy will was not admitted to probate, Mr Delahunty would be treated as having died intestate (without a legal will).

In such circumstances, his sister Bridget O’Flynn, a large number of nieces and nephews and, potentially, the estate of his late wife, all stood to benefit.

While some of those potentially entitled to an intestacy had consented to Mr Kinsella’s application, it was opposed by Ms O’Flynn and some other family members, including the estate of his widow.

Outlining the background, the judge said Mr Delahunty, then aged 42, and his bride-to-be, who was a few years older, entered into a marriage settlement in October 1970.

That seemed intended as a renunciation by his wife of her legal right, under the Succession Act, to a share of his property on his death and also established a trust with Mr Delahunty’s brothers, John and Philip, as the trustees.

Mr Delahunty transferred certain lands and personal property to be held in trust for himself for life and after his death. The terms varied depending on whether the couple had children.

In a handwritten note of April 20, 1980, Mr Delahunty gave his solicitor Thomas Kiersey instructions about drawing up a will.

It appeared the marriage was a happy one as Mr Delahunty proposed to give his wife significantly more benefit under the will than under the

marriage settlement.

On his death, she was to receive an additional cash payment, an annuity and right of residence in the dwelling house on his lands for life. The residue of his estate, including his lands and farm, were left to his nephew, Philip Kinsella.

The will was later finalised and the original will was retained in the safe in the offices of T Kiersey & Co Solicitors in Waterford and, it was claimed, a copy was given to the deceased, the judge

outlined.

In 1997, there was a burglary at the firm’s offices. The safe was among the items stolen and neither it nor its contents were recovered.

After Mr Delahunty’s death, a carbon copy will was found by another nephew in a box of personal papers in the attic of his house.

The judge was satisfied from the available evidence that an original will in the same terms as the carbon copy, despite not having any signatures, was duly executed by the deceased.

She did so for reasons including it was professionally prepared by a solicitor on the basis of a client’s instructions. There was also indirect evidence from that law firm supporting the contention that the original document, of which a copy was before the court, was in fact duly executed as the will of the deceased and attested by two witnesses, both since deceased.

Based on the evidence presented, she had no difficulty applying the principle of regularity to the deceased’s will, the judge said.