PATRICIA O’Connor’s next door neighbour said he did not see anything out of the ordinary on the night she was allegedly murdered, and that the family were “very nice people.”

Neighbour tells trial he did not see anything out of the ordinary on night Patricia O'Connor allegedly murdered

Sam Lin told the Central Criminal Court the O'Connors had been good neighbours and they had never spoken to him about his CCTV.

He said gardai investigating Ms O’Connor’s death came and took the hard drive from the system, which had a camera mounted on the front of his house.

Kieran Greene (34) denies murdering his partner’s mother, Patricia O'Connor (61) at the house they shared at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, on May 29, 2017.

The grandmother's remains were found scattered over a 30km-wide area in the Dublin and Wicklow mountains between June 10 and 14, that year.

He is on trial alongside three other people who have pleaded not guilty to impeding the investigation - his then-partner, Louise O'Connor (41), her daughter Stephanie O’Connor (22), and Louise O'Connor's ex-partner, Keith Johnston (43).

The jury has heard Mr Greene handed himself in to gardai and told them he had killed Patricia in self defence in a row when she attacked him with a hurley, then buried her, dug her up, dismembered the body and dumped the remains.

He said he had acted alone at all times, but later retracted this account and told gardai he had agreed to take the blame and alleged it was Patricia's husband Gus O'Connor who killed her with a metal bar. He also told gardai Mr Johnston had dismembered and scattered the body parts.

Today, next door neighbour, Sam Lin said he had bought his home in 2010 and knew the O’Connors.

He agreed with Roisin Lacey SC that they were “very nice people and good neighbours” and if he worked late and the alarm went off they would let him know.

“They were good to you in that regard,” Ms Lacey said.

He knew Gus O’Connor and his wife Patricia in particular, as well as Louise O’Connor, Kieran Greene and their children, who would play with his own young son “like normal children.”

The first he knew about the case was on June 13, 2017, when he saw gardai at the house next door. They called in to him and looked at his CCTV system - he had a camera on the front of his house.

The next day, Gda Barry Turner came and took his CCTV hard drive with permission.

Mr Lin told gardai on the night of June 29, he did not himself see anything out of the ordinary.

He did notice over a period of weeks following on from that that the children had not been out playing or calling for his son, although the weather had been bad.

Cross-examined by George Burns BL, for Stephanie O’Connor, Mr Lin said his neighbours had never talked to him about his CCTV.

Earlier, the jury heard two men gardai believe were Mr Greene and Mr Johnston were seen buying tools and other items at shops in Tallaght on June 9, 2017.

Gardai found receipts in the O'Connors' house and car and bought matching items in "controlled purchases" at the shops. Some of these were compared with items found by the murder investigation team - two hacksaws and an axe found in undergrowth near a river in Tallaght and wellington boots found at Mountainview Park.

Detective Garda James Doolan told Gerardine Small BL, prosecuting, he went too B&Q on Belgard Road in Tallaght on June 20, 2017 with a receipt that had been found at the house at Mountainview Park.

He viewed CCTV from the store on June 9.

This showed two men he believed to be Mr Greene and Mr Johnston purchasing a number of items. The manager looked up the point of sale receipt from that purchase and collected the exact items that had been purchased by the two men on June 9.

Det Gda Doolan indicated that these were: 30 extra strong black rubble sacks at €10, two pairs of builders’ gloves at €1.90; a JCB brand tenon saw priced €13.70; two McAllister adjustable hacksaws at €13.75 and a light duty protection sheet priced €9.75.

Having been told they were on the receipt that had been found, Det Gda Doolan asked to carry out a “controlled purchase” of the exact items.

The items he bought were all shown to the court and jury.

Two hacksaws that had been found by gardai at Dodder Valley Park in Tallaght on January 2, 2018 were then shown to the jury, as were comparison photos of the two sets of hacksaws, side by side.

In cross-examination, Edmund Sweetman BL, for Mr Greene, asked Det Gda Doolan to take one of the heavy duty rubble rubble sacks and to test with his hands, “the possibility that you could rip them with your hands.”

He tested this and said “it’s strong, yeah.”

The sack was then passed in turn to each member of the jury to test it themselves.

Gda Gareth Collins then gave evidence of going to Woodies in Tallaght on June 20, 2019 with another receipt that had been found at the house.

He watched CCTV footage matching the time and date and saw who he believed was Mr Greene and Mr Johnston. One man selected two small axes and the two then continued around the shop and selected a pack of knife blades, which were brought to the checkout, where Mr Greene paid for them with cash.

Gda Collins asked the manager to provide the exact items that were purchased, for reference purposes. He could only provide the 10-pack blades as the axes were sold out.

The following day, June 21, he went to Woodies at Longmile Road with the code for the axes and selected ones that were identical to the items that had been purchased in the Tallaght branch on June 9.

They were two small orange and black fiberglass-handled axes at €12.99 each.

The jury was shown the items purchased by the gardai, as well as an axe that had been found by gardai at the Dodder Valley Park in January 2018.

They were also shown side-by side comparison photos of the axes.

Also on June 20, Gda Collins went to Shoezone at the Square in Tallaght with a receipt dated June 9 at 4.49pm, found at the house at Mountainview Park. This was for two pairs of green size-9 wellington boots, at €12.99. The shop provided him with two pairs of the “exact same boots” that had been purchased.

The jury was shown these, and two pairs of wellington boots that were found by gardai at the house at Mountainview Park.

Cross-examined by Mr Sweetman, Gda Collins said the two sets of boots looked “very similar” and they were all size nines.

Detective Garda Maurice Hickey said he went to Mr Price on Airton Road in Tallaght on June 19 to carry out another test purchase, this time in relation to a receipt found in a pocket under the steering wheel of the Toyota Corolla that Kieran Greene had driven.

Det Gda Hickey bought a jerry can, vinyl tape, and tow rope as per the receipt, while two utility knives were not in stock and were purchased later that day at another branch.

These were all shown to the jury.

Det Gda Hickey told Mr Sweetman a jerry can was for holding flammable fluids such as petrol and diesel.

He was not aware that any such items were found by investigating gardai.

According to the charges of impeding Mr Greene’s prosecution, Stephanie O’Connor is alleged to have disguised herself as her grandmother on the night of her alleged murder to pretend that she was still alive, while her mother Louise is accused of agreeing to this.

Mr Johnston is alleged to have assisted Mr Greene in buying implements to use in the concealment of Patricia O’Connor’s remains, and to have refurbished the bathroom at the house to destroy or conceal evidence.

The trial continues before the jury and Mr Justice Paul McDermott.

Online Editors