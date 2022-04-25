Neighbour heard woman accused of murdering Santina Cawley (2) screaming and taunting the child, court hears

A WOMAN accused of the murder of a two-year-old girl was heard by an apartment complex neighbour screaming, taunting and terrorising the child a short time before her naked body was discovered covered in bruises and with clumps of her hair pulled out.

The revelation came on the opening day of the murder trial of Karen Harrington (37) who denies the murder of Santina Cawley (2) in Cork three years ago.

Ms Harrington pleaded not guilty at the opening of her Central Criminal Court trial before Mr Justice Michael MacGrath and a jury of seven men and five women.

The little girl was found with critical injuries at 26 Elderwood Park off the Boreenamanna Road in Cork city around 5am on July 5, 2019.

Despite desperate efforts by doctors and paramedics to stabilise the condition of the little girl, she was pronounced dead a short time after being rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Ms Harrington of Lakelands Crescent, Mahon in Cork was first charged with the murder of the child three years ago before Cork District Court.

Sean Gillane SC, for the State, outlined the prosecution case to the jury on the opening day of the trial.

Mr Gillane said the State will enter testimony that little Santina's devastating injuries could not have been suffered in the normal rough and tumble of child play.

When gardaí and paramedics were called to the scene at 5am on July 5, Santina was found lying unresponsive with multiple traumatic injuries.

A post mortem examination was conducted at CUH which found she had sustained poly trauma and "devastating injuries with no chance of recovery".

Santina had suffered bruises to almost every single part of her body.

She had sustained a fractured skull with a traumatic brain injury as well as fractures to her ribs and an injury to her spine.

When gardaí searched Harrington's apartment - where Santina was found lying naked on a duvet - they discovered blood stains and clumps of the child's hair lying torn out by a couch.

A stud from Santina's left ear lobe was found lying on the floor.

Mr Gillane said the State will introduce evidence at the trial from neighbours who were concerned at the sound of a loud disturbance in the defendant's apartment at No 26 Elderwood Park at around 4am on July 5

Mr Gillane said one neighbour, Dylan Olney, who lived in No 27, said he heard the sound of the defendant screaming - and then a child crying.

Other neighbours heard the sound of a door slamming as well as shouting and roaring from within No 26.

"Not only could he (Mr Olney) hear a child crying, he could hear the accused (Harrington) shouting directly at the child, mocking and taunting the child and terrorising the child,” he said.

Mr Gillane said Mr Olney - who had earlier confronted Ms Harrington about the noise she was making in the early hours of the morning - was so concerned he contacted gardaí who attended the property.

On the evening of July 4, Ms Harrington had been socialising with Santina's father, Michael Cawley, with whom she was involved in a relationship.

Mr Cawley was separated from Santina's mother, Bridget, and the child was in his care that summer weekend.

"At that time in 2019, she (Harrington) was in a relationship with Michael Cawley and had been for some time. He (Cawley) and Santina were regular visitors to that address (Elderwood) and sometimes stayed over."

Mr Cawley and Ms Harrington - who had Santina with them - were socialising throughout the afternoon and evening of July 4 with others.

The adults had purchased alcohol and consumed it near the Atlantic Pond in Cork.

They all arrived back at the apartment complex and went to the home of the defendant's friend, Martina Higgins, at No 30 Elderwood.

The adults proceeded to drink until a dispute arose over Mr Cawley wanting to allow his cousin stay at the property overnight.

Another dispute arose at 3am on July 5 when Ms Higgins' exasperated partner, Eric Okunala, requested that everyone go home given the late hour.

Mr Cawley initially wanted to stay on but later went back to No 26 with the defendant and his daughter.

He then realised he had lost his phone and went out to find it.

Mr Okunala refused him admission back into No 30 and said they would locate the phone the next day.

Mr Cawley then walked into Cork city centre where his movements were caught by various CCTV cameras from 3am.

He was gone from the apartment complex from 3am to 5am.

Around 5am, Mr Cawley returned to the apartment complex and was shocked to see the disarray inside flat No 26.

Mr Gillane said minutes earlier Mr Cawley met Mr Olney who informed him of the loud disturbance heard a short time before.

Mr Cawley discovered the body of Santina lying naked and unresponsive on a duvet - and woke Karen Harrington, who was lying on a nearby couch, to ask her what had happened.

The child had visible bruising to her face and head.

Mr Gillane said evidence will be entered to show that the defendant then left the apartment complex.

Gardaí arrived and Santina received emergency medical treatment at the scene before being rushed to CUH where she was pronounced dead.

Mr Cawley was in a very distressed state at the scene.

Mr Justice MacGrath was told that the case is likely to be at hearing for up to four weeks with the potential to enter a fifth week.

Brendan Grehan SC is the counsel for the defence.

Mr Justice MacGrath was also told that the trial could involve more than 100 witnesses involving gardai, residents of the area involved, relatives of both the deceased and the defendant as well as medical and forensic experts.

Santina Cawley's family including her parents, Bridget and Michael, were both in the Angelsea Street courthouse for the arraignment.

