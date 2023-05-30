Naval Service instructor (56) who bent recruit over and slapped her repeatedly on buttocks walks free from court

He ‘proceeded to slap her across the left-hand side of her buttocks forcefully and said to her ‘I thought you like it rough, O’Connor’, court hears‘Every night for three to four weeks I had extreme nightmares,’ victim saidDerek Nagle ‘now accepts the injured party’s account entirely’

Derek Nagle, of Kilmona, Grenagh, Co Cork, at Cork District Court. Photo: Cork Courts Limited

Ralph Riegel Today at 16:37





