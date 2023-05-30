Naval Service instructor (56) who bent recruit over and slapped her repeatedly on buttocks walks free from court
He ‘proceeded to slap her across the left-hand side of her buttocks forcefully and said to her ‘I thought you like it rough, O’Connor’, court hears‘Every night for three to four weeks I had extreme nightmares,’ victim saidDerek Nagle ‘now accepts the injured party’s account entirely’
Ralph Riegel
A Naval Service instructor who bent a female recruit over, slapped her repeatedly on the buttocks and winked and said she was fortunate it wasn’t 15 years earlier walked free from court after being handed a probation bond.