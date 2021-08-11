‘Naive’ mule (21) roped her girlfriend into laundering money

A “NAIVE” woman who was recruited as a money mule to launder cash through her bank account has been spared a criminal record.

Keelin Murphy (21) allowed fraudsters to transfer €9,000 in criminal proceeds to her, then dragged her then-girlfriend into the crime by moving €2,000 into her account.

They were caught when gardaí investigated a €1.3m “smishing” attack that targeted bank customers.

Ms Murphy, of Cedarwood Road, Finglas pleaded guilty to money laundering.

The case had been heard at Dublin District Court and came back before Judge Bryan Smyth.

The court heard a restorative justice programme report was positive and the money had been paid back.

The judge dismissed the charges.

Her co-accused, Chloe O’Driscoll (22), of Claddagh Road, Ballyfermot, had admitted one count of laundering €2,000 and her case has not yet been finalised.

The court heard Ms Murphy engaged in transferring, handling, possessing or using the proceeds of criminal conduct.

This was €9,470 at Bank of Ireland, Ballygall Road, Finglas on August 14, 2019, and €2,000 at Bank of Ireland, O’Connell Street.

Gardaí told the court that in 2019 Bank of Ireland reported a smishing text attack in which hundreds of customers had unauthorised transfers on their accounts.

They identified a transfer of €9,470 into Ms Murphy’s account.

There were withdrawals, as well as a €2,000 transfer to Ms O’Driscoll’s account.

Ms Murphy’s defence said an acquaintance had approached Ms Murphy for help with a transfer from a friend and out of “recklessness” she provided her bank account details.

When she saw the amount, Ms Murphy realised something was amiss, she said.

What happened led to a breakdown in the relationship between the two and Ms Murphy was ashamed for bringing her girlfriend into it.