Nadine Lott trial: Man found guilty of murder of ex-partner 

A 34-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of his former partner Nadine Lott (30) at her home in Co Wicklow in 2019.

Daniel Murtagh, of Melrose Grove, Bawnogue, Clondalkin, Dublin, had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of his 30-year-old ex-partner Ms Lott at her apartment in St Mary's Court, Arklow, Co Wicklow, on December 17, 2019.

The jury had heard that Ms Lott suffered "severe blunt force trauma" and stab injuries at the hands of her former partner "in a sustained and violent attack" in her home.

They heard evidence that the injuries to Ms Lott were so serious that she never regained consciousness and died three days later in St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin.

Chief State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan gave evidence that the blunt force injuries were caused by hands, fists or feet and the use of a blunt weapon could not be ruled out.

Wearing a light grey suit and pink shirt, Murtagh sat quietly as the verdict was read out and showed no emotion.

Members of Nadine’s family sighed and wept at the verdict.

Her mother hugged all the Gardai in the courtroom as she left.

Outside the courtroom, they wept and hugged with a large number of family and friends who have been supporting them since Nadine’s death and throughout the trial.

The jury had deliberated for five hours and 46 minutes.

The case was adjourned for sentencing to October 4.

Trial

During the trial, an intensive care nurse at the hospital gave evidence that Ms Lott was "completely unrecognisable" and that she had never seen anybody so badly injured.

A paramedic who attended to Ms Lott at her home told the jury that the call will "haunt" him for the rest of his career and was one of the most "horrendous scenes" he had ever walked into.

The garda who telephoned ambulance control informed them that Ms Lott had been "beaten to a pulp".

The jury of seven men and five women began considering their verdict on Wednesday morning, August 4th.

