Pensioner Paddy Lyons (90) was murdered for the sake of a few hundred euro, by a killer who preyed on the elderly and vulnerable.

Pensioner Paddy Lyons (90) was murdered for the sake of a few hundred euro, by a killer who preyed on the elderly and vulnerable.

Murderer of Paddy (90) was known to gardaí for preying on elderly

Ross Outram was known to gardaí as an associate of criminals who targeted the vulnerable and either stole or conned them out of their money.

Outram has been jailed for life after a jury found him guilty of murdering retired farmer Mr Lyons, who was found beaten to death in his own home.

The murder happened at a time when the country was being hit by a wave of rural crime, with public uproar over the number of thefts and robberies, particularly householders located in isolated areas.

Yesterday, the jury of eight men and four women rejected the 28-year-old's claim that he repeatedly struck Mr Lyons in "self-defence" after the pensioner - who suffered from osteoporosis and only had the use of one arm - "attacked" him with a stick.

Outram operated mainly with an older criminal and his activities were confined largely to Waterford, particularly the west of the county and the Clonmel area.

The court heard that Outram has 25 previous convictions which include burglary, theft, possession of stolen property and assault causing harm.

Outram told gardaí in an interview that he "knew that man [Paddy Lyons] a long time. My grandmother used to look after him".

Mr Lyons lived alone in fairly sparse conditions in a house at the end of a boreen at Loughleagh, Ballysaggart, Lismore, Co Waterford.

He kept an open house policy and welcomed visitors, bringing them into his house for a chat.

He was also a customer of salesmen and women offering their second-hand clothes and goods.

It was a couple selling their wares who found Mr Lyons's body at around 4pm on February 25, 2017, and they raised the alarm.

Gardaí believe Outram had gone there to rob Mr Lyons and thought the disabled pensioner might have a large sum hidden in the house.

They believe Outram managed to locate a couple of hundred euro but carried out his savage assault when he could not find any more cash.

Outram admitted to gardaí he had struck Mr Lyons with his walking stick but that his victim was still alive when he left the house.

Medical evidence was given at the trial that Mr Lyons suffered from a stiffness or fusion of a shoulder during childbirth, resulting in a frozen arm, which he could not use properly.

Despite his disability, he was subjected to a brutal attack, sustaining multiple blows to his head and neck from a blunt weapon.

His blood-smeared body was then left slumped in his armchair while Outram fled the scene in a car, which he had damaged after driving through the gates to gain entry.

It was the State's case that Outram had carried out "a vicious and sustained attack on a defenceless old man" with a non-functioning arm and the defendant's claim of self-defence did "not bear thinking about".

Outram, of Ferryland, Waterford Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Lyons at his home at a time unknown between February 23 and 26, 2017.

Before sentencing yesterday, a victim impact statement was read to the Central Criminal Court by the prosecution on behalf of Mr Lyons's home help in Lismore, Mary Fennessy.

Ms Fennessy said she knew Mr Lyons for over 20 years and "if anyone deserved a place in heaven it's Paddy".

"He was happy with simple things, had a great love for life and loved meeting people. He was a well-known, well-respected man of our community and he is greatly missed," she said.

Ms Fennessy explained that Mr Lyons was the oldest man in their village and he was a "very friendly and trusting man".

"He didn't drive a car but everyone in the village knew him and would give him a lift in and out of Lismore. Everyone liked him," she said.

"He liked a simple life and loved sitting by the fire and listening to the radio. He loved having visitors and reminiscing about times long ago. He was a very religious man and never missed Mass no matter how bad the weather was.

"One of the days when I saw Paddy at his happiest was when the priest said Mass in Paddy's home, what we call 'stations'. He was king of the castle that day. Paddy said 'twas a great day altogether' and he talked about it for months afterwards."

The jury took three hours and 29 minutes to come to their unanimous guilty verdict. Mr Justice Paul Coffey thanked the jury for the conscientious manner in which they had dealt with this long and difficult case.

"The care you have given to the case has been exemplary," he said before exempting them from jury service for a period of 15 years.

Defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC told the court that his client wanted to apologise for having killed Mr Lyons and he was remorseful for his actions.

Mr Justice Coffey then sentenced Outram to the mandatory term of life imprisonment for murder.

The sentence was backdated to when he went into custody on February 27, 2017.

Addressing Outram, Mr Justice Coffey said his conduct was "a truly shocking and outrageous fatal attack on a defenceless 90-year-old man in his own home".

Irish Independent