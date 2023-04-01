| 8.8°C Dublin

Murderer Graham Dwyer is ‘acting like nothing has happened’ in Midlands Prison after losing court appeal

Killer has limited time to consider a fresh appeal to the Supreme Court 

Ali Bracken Email

Graham Dwyer is acting like “nothing has happened” in the aftermath of losing his appeal for the murder of Elaine O’Hara, as the judicial system braces for a potential appeal to the Supreme Court.

Last Friday week, Dwyer lost his appeal against his conviction for the 2012 murder of the vulnerable childcare worker.

