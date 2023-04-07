| 3.1°C Dublin

Murderer faces trial over threat to kill prison officer during cell search

Daniel McDonnell serving mandatory life sentence for gun murder of 16-year-old Melanie McCarthy McNamara

Convicted killer Daniel McDonnell Expand

Eimear Cotter

A CONVICTED murderer accused of threatening to kill a prison officer during a routine cell search has been sent for jury trial.

The prison officer allegedly found a sharpened piece of metal when he was searching Daniel McDonnell’s cell in Wheatfield Prison, Dublin.

