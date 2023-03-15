| 6.9°C Dublin

Murderer Eamon Cumberton turned down settlement offer of €27,000 after he was injured in road traffic accident

Ray Managh

Convicted murderer Eamon Cumberton, who was injured in a road traffic accident, turned down a settlement offer of €27,000 from the Injuries Board, the Circuit Civil Court was told Wednesday.

Cumberton, who went to court looking for more and gave evidence of his injuries by video link from his cell in Portlaoise Prison, was awarded €17,500 damages today by Judge James McCourt.

