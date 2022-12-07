| 2°C Dublin

Close

Murdered crime boss Robbie Lawlor lured to door of Belfast safe house so gunman could see him, court hears

Robbie Lawlor Expand

Close

Robbie Lawlor

Robbie Lawlor

Robbie Lawlor

Alan Erwin

Murdered crime boss Robbie Lawlor was lured to the door of his Belfast safe house so the gunman could get sight of him for the first time, the Belfast High Court heard today.

The identification process took place at an apartment three days before the underworld figure was shot dead in the city’s Ardyone district, it was alleged.

Most Watched

Privacy