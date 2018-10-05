Murder trial shown blood-stained clothing worn by taxi driver when stabbed to death

Members of a stabbing victim's family left the Central Criminal Court this morning before a jury were shown the heavily blood-stained jumper and t-shirt worn by the taxi driver on the night he was killed.

Prosecuting counsel Patrick Treacy SC had warned that seeing the clothing could be distressing.

Joseph Hillen (24), of Glendesha Road, Forkhill, Co Armagh has pleaded not (NOT) guilty to the murder of Martin Mulligan (53) at Carnmore, Balriggan, Dundalk, Co Louth on September 28, 2015. While he accepts that he inflicted the fatal knife wounds, Mr Hillen told gardai that he did it to protect himself.

Holding up the clothing for the jury to see, Sandra McGrath of Forensic Science Ireland told Mr Treacy that she found heavy blood staining on the front and back of the jumper and t-shirt. She further pointed out a cut and tear at the V of the jumper's neck which she said is 19.5cm long. Mr Treacy, when he opened the trial earlier this week, said the cut in the neck would become "very important evidence" for the jury to consider.

The trial continues in front of a jury of nine men and three women and Ms Justice Eileen Creedon.

Online Editors