Murder suspect's extradition delayed

The extradition process to bring a suspect detained over the brutal murder of widow Rose Hanrahan (78) in Limerick from the UK back to Ireland is set to take two months to conclude.

The extradition process to bring a suspect detained over the brutal murder of widow Rose Hanrahan (78) in Limerick from the UK back to Ireland is set to take two months to conclude.

The man, detained by British police last month on foot of an Irish-issued European Arrest Warrant (EAW), is wanted for questioning by Limerick detectives over the Christmas 2017 murder of the frail pensioner. He has appeared before a magistrate in the UK but the legal process over the EAW will now take several weeks to resolve.

The man remains in custody and a further court hearing will take place within a fortnight.

An English magistrate is now awaiting support documentation from Ireland in respect of the EAW.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In