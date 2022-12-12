| 0.4°C Dublin

Murder accused told psychologist she stabbed father-of-seven ‘three more times to make sure he was dead’, court hears

Christina Anderson is accused of murdering Gareth Kelly Expand

Fiona Magennis

A woman told a psychologist of the moment she stabbed a father-of-seven to death, recounting how she saw him outside her home and believed he was there to kill her, a Central Criminal Court jury has heard.

The trial heard today that murder accused Christina Anderson, who later confirmed she realised she was delusional at the time, said she stabbed Gareth Kelly once before she went “back out and stabbed him three more times to make sure he was dead”.

