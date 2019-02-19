Murder accused told family relation he hit pensioner (90) because he would not give him money, court told

A murder accused rang a family relation and told her that he had hit a 90-year-old pensioner because he would not give him money, a jury has heard.

Ross Outram (28) is on trial at the Central Criminal Court accused of murdering Paddy Lyons (90) in Co Waterford nearly two years ago.

Mr Outram, of Ferryland, Waterford Road, Clonmel in Co Tipperary, has pleaded not guilty to murdering the retired farmer at Loughleagh, Ballysaggart, Lismore, Co Waterford, at a time unknown between February 23 and 26, 2017.

Giving evidence today, Sandra Walsh told prosecution counsel John O’Kelly SC that she lives in Carrick-on-Suir in Co Tipperary and her partner is Gary O’Brien. Mr O’Brien’s nephew is Ross Outram, the court heard.

Ms Walsh testified that she would only meet Mr Outram when she went to see his mother. The witness agreed with Mr O’Kelly that she had received a phone call from Mr Outram on Facebook Messenger at 6.19pm on February 26, 2017. Mr Outram was looking for a number for her partner Mr O’Brien who was in the UK at the time, she said, as he [Mr Outram] wanted to go there.

Ms Walsh said she asked Mr Outram what was wrong and he replied by asking her if she had seen "about the man" on the news. The witness told Mr Outram that she had seen the news on Facebook. Mr Outram told Ms Walsh that he would ring her back on another number, she said, adding that he rang her back again at 6.30pm.

Ms Walsh said she asked the accused on this phonecall what was wrong or what was going on. The witness said Mr Outram had replied: “I hit the man because he wouldn’t give me money.” She asked the accused if this was the man that had died in Waterford and he said it was, she explained.

Mr Outram mentioned to Ms Walsh “about going on a boat to the UK” and asked her if she would bring him to the boat in Rosslare, she said, adding that she did not reply. Ms Walsh told the court that she later rang a Sergeant stationed in Clonmel to report what Mr Outram had told her.

Ms Walsh said she went to Mr Outram’s house the next day and he asked her to bring him into town to get something to eat. Ms Walsh was driving back towards Ferryland with Mr Outram when her car was stopped by gardai and he was arrested, she said.

Under cross-examination by Michael O’Higgins SC, defending, Ms Walsh agreed that Mr Outram was “effectively reared” by his grandmother. She further agreed that Mr Outram’s grandmother was very close to Mr Lyons and she had died in 2005.

Mr O'Higgins told the court that Mr Outram’s mother reacted badly to her own mother’s death and “took to the drink”. Mr O’Higgins put it to Ms Walsh that his client was concerned that Mr Lyons was giving his mother money which “she used to take drink”. The witness replied that she did not know anything about this.

Sergeant Ger Falvey told Mr O’Kelly that he got a call to attend Mr Lyons house on February 25 and had used a flashlight to observe the deceased's body. Mr Lyons was not wearing trousers, had on only a pair of boxer shorts and was sitting in a chair which faced the front door of the house, he said. A trail of urine was coming from his seat and there was soot on his legs as well some “red marks”, which were possibly blood, Sgt Falvey said.

Earlier, paramedic David Galvin said he got a call from ambulance control in connection with a man who had suffered a cardiac arrest in Ballysaggart on February 25. Mr Galvin said he had to use his torch as there were no lights on in the man’s house. “The patient was slumped in a chair” he said, adding that the man had no pulse and there was blood and ash on his knees. There was some blood on the deceased's scalp as well as dried blood on his hands, said the witness.

The trial continues tomorrow before Mr Justice Paul Coffey and a jury of eight men and four women.

