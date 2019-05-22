A boy accused of murdering Ana Kriegel told garda interviewers that he thought of her as a "weirdo" and she wasn't liked because she was "different", a trial has heard.

A boy accused of murdering Ana Kriegel told garda interviewers that he thought of her as a "weirdo" and she wasn't liked because she was "different", a trial has heard.

Murder accused told detectives that Ana 'wasn't liked' as she was 'different'

Boy B also said that Boy A was "weird, not a rational thinker".

Asked by gardaí if Boy A was a goth, Boy B said "no, he's more strange".

The teen further told gardaí that Boy A was "not really my friend since what happened".

Boy B said he had called for Ana because he was asked to do so by Boy A.

He initially refused but Boy A started "whinging" and saying "please, please" and he had agreed to do so.

Questioned by gardaí if he had asked Boy A why he wanted him to call to Ana's house, Boy B said Boy A told him "relationship problems".

He said Ana had a crush on Boy A and he didn't want to be in a relationship with her.

Boy B also said Boy A had lied and a garda told him that Boy A had said he hadn't asked him to call for her.

The two youths, aged 13 at the time, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ana Kriegel (14), at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road in Lucan, Dublin, on May 14 last year.

Boy A has also denied a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

On Tuesday, the jury continued to watch the video footage of interviews which gardaí conducted with Boy B at Finglas garda station on May 24, 2018.

Present during the interviews were Boy B, his mother, his solicitor David Powderly, Detective Garda Donal Daly and Detective Sergeant (now Inspector) Damien Gannon.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott told the jury to bear in mind that anything Boy B said in his interviews with gardai about Boy A could not be used in the prosecution case against Boy A.

During the interviews, Boy B told gardaí he called to Ana's house and when she came to the door she asked him what he wanted. "I replied '[Boy A] wants to see you'," he said.

"Once I said that she got her clothes, shoes and mobile phone and came out the door with me," he said.

Boy B said that Ana's face "lightened up" when he told her Boy A wanted to see her.

He told gardaí that as he and Ana walked through the park gates she showed him a photograph on her mobile phone. It was an image of Ana strapped to a chair with duct tape.

"It was a really scary photo," he said.

Boy B said Ana told him she had not shown it to anyone else, and he didn't know why she had shown it to him.

Boy B was aware there was CCTV in the park, and he pointed out three areas to gardaí where he said there were cameras.

Boy B further said that Boy A "seemed surprised to see me" when he met him in the park.

Boy B said he and Ana were walking towards the spot where he had arranged to meet Boy A when he saw somebody all in black walking in front of them.

The person turned and it was Boy A.

Boy B said Boy A was wearing all black clothes and army boots as well as black gloves and he had a black backpack.

Boy B said he was with them for a couple of minutes until he started dropping back to give them space.

Boy B said he then told them "I'm gone, see yous" and Boy A turned around and said "I'll see you."

Asked by gardaí why Boy A didn't go to Ana's house, Boy B said his guess was that he (Boy A) was "too shy" or he "didn't want to be seen with her in public".

Boy B said that some people who had been asked out by Ana got "negative backlash".

During the second interview, gardaí asked Boy B to describe Ana Kriegel.

Boy B said Ana was not liked and she was "outcasted" because she was "different" and "weird".

He said she was taller and more mature than other girls, and her breasts, posture and hips had developed more than other girls.

She was a "lonely and sad person" and had been through depression quite a bit, he said.

Boy B said Ana was a goth and dressed all in black, usually in "slutty clothes", like tight trousers, short shorts and T-shirts.

She was also anti-social, had dyed her hair and wore "so much make-up".

"If you asked her to hang out she'd probably say no," Boy B said.

Asked what he thought of her, Boy B said he "thought of her as a weirdo. Someone I shouldn't be around".

The court also heard that Boy B had visited a house he called the "abandoned house" with Boy A last year (2017). The place was "really trashed", he said.

Boy B said they had gone in the back door, into a room which he was sure was the kitchen. He said everything was broken and trashed, and there was dust and dirt on the ground.

The trial continues.

