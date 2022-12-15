| -0.1°C Dublin

Murder accused Christina Anderson suffered relapse and falsely believed that the stabbing victim was a danger to her, court hears

Accused Christina Anderson (left) and victim Gareth Kelly (right) Expand

Eoin Reynolds

Christina Anderson stabbed a man she did not know to death because she was suffering a relapse of bipolar affective disorder and falsely believed that the victim was a danger to her and her family, a psychiatrist has told the Central Criminal Court.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Brenda Wright told Ms Anderson's murder trial that the accused believed that she was morally justified in killing Gareth Kelly to protect her family and that she was unable to refrain from acting as she did against what she believed was an "immediate danger".

