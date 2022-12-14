| -2.1°C Dublin

Close

Murder accused Christina Anderson had ‘a history of self-harm’, court hears

Christina Anderson is accused of murdering Gareth Kelly Expand

Close

Christina Anderson is accused of murdering Gareth Kelly

Christina Anderson is accused of murdering Gareth Kelly

Christina Anderson is accused of murdering Gareth Kelly

Ryan Dunne

Murder accused Christina Anderson told a psychiatrist she had an alter ego named ‘Nicky’ and reported incidences of alleged childhood bullying and sexual assault, a jury at the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Psychiatrist Dr Brenda Wright, interim clinical director at the Central Mental Hospital, today agreed with defence counsel Michael O’Higgins SC that her report assessed the accused as being legally insane at the time she stabbed Gareth Kelly to death and as being not legally responsible for her actions.

Most Watched

Privacy