Munster Technological University held to ransom by hackers ‘from Russia or former Soviet Union’

MTU received a ransom note threatening to publish staff and student's information, court told

Aodhan O'Faolain

Munster Technological University is being blackmailed and held to ransom by a group of hackers believed to be based either in Russia or part of the former Soviet Union, the High Court has heard.

The cyberattack on MTU's IT system, which was detected in recent days, is believed to have been carried out by individuals in a ransomware group known as ALPHV aka Blackcat or NOBERUS, the court heard.

