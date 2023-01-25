| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Mum whose baby died following homebirth says Rotunda medical records didn’t mention previous birth difficulties

Baby Rob Cashin who died at the Rotunda Hospital on August 27, 2020, after a homebirth. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Close

Baby Rob Cashin who died at the Rotunda Hospital on August 27, 2020, after a homebirth. Photo: Collins Courts

Baby Rob Cashin who died at the Rotunda Hospital on August 27, 2020, after a homebirth. Photo: Collins Courts

Baby Rob Cashin who died at the Rotunda Hospital on August 27, 2020, after a homebirth. Photo: Collins Courts

Seán McCárthaigh

A woman, whose newborn baby died following a homebirth, has claimed she might have been prevented from having a home delivery if a maternity hospital had passed on details to a midwife of previous difficulties she had experienced during the birth of her first child.

Paula Cashin told an inquest at Dublin District Coroner’s Court that she wondered “how events would have unfolded” if such information had been available.

Most Watched

Privacy