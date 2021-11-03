Mum who suffered catastrophic injuries in crash claims €1m in loss of earnings, High Court hears

Olivia Redmond O'Callaghan (37) is taking her claim for damages through her stepfather, Liam Power, pictured. Photo: Collins Courts

A young mother-of-three who was catastrophically injured when the car her husband was driving collided with a tractor has claimed €1m in loss of earnings, the High Court has heard.

Counsel for Cork County Council Fergus O’Hagan SC told the High Court the claim in the case of Olivia Redmond O’Callaghan for €1m in loss of earnings was “extremely spurious” and “goes to the credibility of the entire case”.

In a submission to the court, counsel told Mr Justice Tony O’Connor when an application was made to the Personal Injuries Assessment Board in 2013 in this case there was no claim for loss of earnings. But he said later €744,000 “came out of the blue “ and this, he said has since escalated to €1m.

Olivia Redmond O’Callaghan was 28-years-old when she suffered massive brain damage in the collision on the old Glanmire to Cork road in 2011. She will need 24-hour care for the rest of her life.

Her husband, Myles O’Callaghan, was driving the car while uninsured and died in the collision.

Counsel for Ms Redmond O’Callaghan, Dr John O’Mahony SC, previously told the High Court she was pregnant with her third child at the time of the collision and suffered massive brain damage which has “rendered her totally incapacitated”.

On the second day of the hearing where Ms Redmond O’Callaghan has sued her late husband’s estate, the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) and Cork County Council over the collision, Mr Justice O’Connor was told the issue of loss of earnings was a highly contentious aspect of the case.

Counsel for the MIBI, Edward Walsh SC, said Ms Redmond O’Callaghan had not worked for three years before the accident.

He said he fully accepted that the case involved one of the most profound injuries you could imagine, but he said Ms Redmond O ‘Callaghan had no insight. He argued in that case she was not entitled to general damages, only special damages such as care.

Mr Walsh also contended liability should be heard first in the case.

Ms Redmond O’Callaghan (37), from Gowlane South, Donoughmore, Co Cork, has taken her action through her stepfather, Liam Power.

In her claim against Cork County Council it is claimed it constructed a public roadway which was allegedly defective and dangerous to road users.

The road, it was claimed, was constructed with a very tight bend with a radius of curvature which was allegedly below the minimum acceptable standard.

It was further alleged that high vegetation was permitted to grow on the embankment of the road which allegedly restricted forward visibility and there was an alleged failure to erect any proper warning signs.

Cork County Council claims the collision was caused by the alleged negligence of the late Mr O’Callaghan about the driving, speed, care, management and control of the car in which his wife was a passenger.

The MIBI in its defence has claimed Ms Redmond O’Callaghan allegedly failed to have any regard for her own safety and permitted herself to be carried in a car for which she allegedly knew there was no valid insurance policy in place.

Mr Justice O’Connor will hear further submissions on certain issues around the management of the case tomorrow.



