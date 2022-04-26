Mum who drove uninsured to shop for disabled relative ‘took a chance’

A MOTHER-of-one has been jailed for three months after she “took a chance” driving without insurance despite already being under a ban.

Kim Boyd (32) had gone grocery shopping for a disabled family member when gardaí caught her.

Judge Bryan Smyth sentenced her and banned her from driving for another six years.

Boyd, a cleaner and single mother-of-one from Villa Park Springs, Dublin 7, pleaded guilty to uninsured driving on June 3 last year.

A garda told Dublin District Court he stopped Boyd driving a blue Volkswagen Passat at Maple Centre in Cabra.

Boyd had 20 previous convictions, including five for uninsured driving.

She was given a suspended sentence and six-year disqualification in 2017 and was still under the ban at the time gardaí stopped her.

Boyd “took a chance” by taking the car from her home to help a family member with a physical disability by getting groceries for her, her solicitor Matthew De Courcy told the court.

She made an “erroneous decision” on the day.

The accused accepted she had a “significant criminal history when it comes to this type of behaviour” and she “absolutely deserved” custody on the basis of this, Mr De Courcy.

However, the solicitor asked the judge not to jail her and instead order a probation report.

Boyd had difficulties in the past but had come out the other side of that and was now “very much focused” on her current positive situation, Mr De Courcy said.