Mum was in ‘dire straits’ when she stole Christmas groceries

A YOUNG mother who stole groceries from a supermarket three days before Christmas was in dire financial straits at the time, a court heard.

Melissa Maguire (22) was on temporary release after spending two weeks in custody after receiving an eight-month sentence last month.

Judge Cephas Power sentenced Maguire to six months in prison, suspended for two years.

The defendant, of Gardiners Hill in Balbriggan, admitted stealing groceries, valued at €307, from Tesco, Millfield Shopping Centre in Balbriggan on December 22, last year.

Garda Breege Donnelly told Swords District Court that she was called to the supermarket shortly after 5pm following reports that two shoplifters had left the store.

Gda Donnelly said she viewed CCTV and identified Maguire from the footage. The security staff also identified her, the garda said.

The court heard Maguire had 28 previous convictions, many for theft-related matters. She received an eight-month sentence in October.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Maguire spent two weeks in custody and then received temporary release.

Ms D’Arcy said it was Maguire’s first time in custody, it was a sharp shock to her and she never wanted to go back there again.

The defendant had five children and was in dire financial straits at the time of this offence, the solicitor said.

Maguire had not had the money to pay for her Christmas groceries.