Mum was in ‘dire straits’ when she stole Christmas groceries

Melissa Maguire

Close

Melissa Maguire

Melissa Maguire

Melissa Maguire

Eimear Cotter

A YOUNG mother who stole groceries from a supermarket three days before Christmas was in dire financial straits at the time, a court heard.

Melissa Maguire (22) was on temporary release after spending two weeks in custody after receiving an eight-month sentence last month.

